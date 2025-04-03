Get Involved spotlight: The Christi Center

From the Christi Center, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

About The Christi Center

Christi Lanahan was 20 years old when she was killed after being hit by a car driven by a drunk driver. Parents Susan and Don Cox were devastated. Only those who had lost loved ones could truly empathize and understand how they felt. On the second anniversary of Christi’s death, they founded the nonprofit “For the Love of Christi”, with a mission to provide free, ongoing grief support to Central Texans who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The Christi Center has been a place of support and healing to those suffering grief and loss for over 37 years and is the only free-for-everyone support center of its kind in the Austin area. The Christi Center continues to provide free, peer support to meet the rapidly changing needs of those grieving.

The Christi Center’s core principles are:

● Provide grief support at no charge to grieving families for as long as needed.

● Increase community education on issues facing the bereaved.

● Build community support partnerships.

● Sustain a base of volunteer and financial support to ensure the Center’s services will always be available for those in need.

Over the years, the community of staff, founders, and volunteers, have served well over 100,000 people who seek help in a time of loss.

Volunteer with Christi Center

A core of about 100 volunteers contributes more than 10,000 hours annually. It is a gift that is impossible to quantify. Volunteers provide services that aid every aspect of The Christi Center’s work — from administrative support functions to learning how to become support group facilitators and working with our members.

Peer Group Facilitator: Serving as a peer group facilitator, you will help those who have experienced the death of a loved one connect with others and find a safe space to explore the emotions that are part of the grief process, in person or online. Becoming a facilitator requires a background check, eight hours of training, and annual continuing education. Spanish speakers are needed.

Kids Who Care Program Facilitator: As a volunteer, you will facilitate a peer support group of kids aged 5-12 in-person who share similar death loss experiences. You will help normalize feelings, share experiences, and connect with other kids who are experiencing similar struggles. This requires a background check and a one year commitment.

Join a committee: The Christi Center has several committees including the following: Advisory, Clinical, Communications, Development, Evaluations, Events, Facilities and Maintenance, Governance, Finance committee, Nominations and Elections, Reception, and Technology.

Connect with The Christi Center

To learn more about The Christi Center please visit, christicenter.org, or to start your volunteer application, visit https://christicenter.org/volunteer/




