A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act” on Wednesday.
Lee esta historia en español. Hundreds of people marched in East Austin on Sunday to honor Vanessa Guillén, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who is…
From Texas Standard:A 20-year-old Army private's disappearance two months ago from one of the nation's largest military bases has lawmakers and actress…
From Texas Standard:More active-duty members of the military live and work in Texas than in any other state besides California. Many live in military…
From Texas Standard:In the past, Hollywood was sometimes enlisted to tell an approved version of military events. Lately, though, stories on screens both…
Think Killeen, Texas, and the U.S. Army post Fort Hood probably comes to mind.The military facility was created in 1942, and it's been the town's most…
Updated 11 a.m. This morning, victims of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting attack were awarded Purple Heart medals for their service and sacrifice. A video of…
Victims of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting attack will be awarded Purple Heart medals for their service and sacrifice.The Army announced in a press release…
The U.S. Army has closed its investigation into the April 2014 shooting at Fort Hood that left four people dead. The Army concluded that there was…
People trying to build a memorial for victims of the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood hope a ground breaking ceremony they held Tuesday will help raise the last…