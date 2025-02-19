UT System Board of Regents names Jim Davis as interim president of UT Austin

The UT System Board of Regents named Jim Davis as the interim president of UT Austin on Wednesday. Davis currently serves as the university's senior vice president and chief operating officer. He previously served as a deputy attorney general under Ken Paxton.

“Jim Davis has consistently executed very effective and high-impact strategies to propel UT Austin’s rise," Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife said in a news release. "His depth of knowledge in optimizing how the university operates to best serve its students is critical at this time in higher education, and we appreciate his willingness to serve in this role."

Davis' appointment is effective immediately. He takes over from Jay Hartzell who announced his departure from UT Austin last month.

Hartzell is moving on to become the president of Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He was originally set to serve as president of UT Austin through May 31. Hartzell led UT Austin since April 2020, when he was chosen as the university's interim president before getting the permanent gig later that same year.

Hartzell said in an email to the UT community, that he will remain an active member of the university's faculty until May 31.

"I will now turn my efforts to supporting this transition and doing what I can to help Jim and his leadership team, just as I know so many Longhorns will also rally to his side," he wrote.

When Hartzell named Davis as his SVP and COO in June 2023, he said Davis played a key role in efforts such as the "development of the Moody Center" and "UT's entry into the SEC Athletic Conference."

Davis, who is a UT Austin and Harvard Law School graduate, first joined the university in 2018 as its vice president of legal affairs under then-President Gregory Fenves.

Eltife said Davis will address issues like infrastructure, deferred maintenance and making operations more efficient in his new role.

"So that we can make sure all dollars spent are going to support our students and our faculty," Eltife said.

UT System Chancellor J.B. Milliken said Davis is the right leader to serve as interim president.

"He's tested, he's smart, he has deep respect for UT Austin and is completely dedicated to its success," Milliken said.

Davis, for his part, said he was thankful for the opportunity to lead UT Austin.

“I am grateful for the leadership and support of Chairman Eltife, the Board of Regents and Chancellor Milliken, and I am honored by this opportunity to further serve our university,” Davis said in a statement.

KUT journalists are employees of the University of Texas, but UT has no editorial control over their reporting.