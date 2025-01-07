UT Austin President Jay Hartzell leaving to lead Southern Methodist University

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell announced Tuesday he has accepted an offer to lead Southern Methodist University, a private university in Dallas. His last day at UT will be May 31, according to the University of Texas System.

“I am very grateful to Chairman Kevin Eltife and the UT System Board of Regents for the incredible opportunity they provided me to serve UT Austin in this role,” he wrote in an email announcing his resignation to the UT community.

Eltife and UT System Chancellor J.B. Milliken congratulated Hartzell on the new role.

"We have worked closely with UT Austin during Jay Hartzell’s five years as president, and we will continue to do so in the months ahead to ensure a smooth transition," they said in a statement.

Hartzell has served as the president of UT Austin since 2020 when the UT System’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to name him to the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He replaced Greg Fenves, who served as president for five years before leaving for Emory University in Atlanta.

The SMU Board of Trustees voted unanimously to offer Hartzell the position following a national search. Chair David B. Miller praised Hartzell as a respected leader in higher education.

“His leadership at UT Austin and commitment to advancing programs across diverse disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, arts, education, business, law, student life, and intercollegiate athletics, make him an excellent choice as SMU’s eleventh president,” Miller said in a statement. “He also understands the vital role Texas and its universities play in the nation’s vibrant economy.”

In his email, Hartzell said by accepting the job he was following the advice he gives students: “Follow your passions, take some chances, stretch outside your comfort zone, and think of how you would like to make an impact.”

Hartzell noted that under his leadership UT Austin achieved new highs when it comes to applications, enrollment and graduation rates. Just last year, he announced UT Austin would tighten requirements for automatic admission for Texas high school students in response to the growing number of applicants. The number of applications for freshman admission for the fall 2025 term increased by more than 24% over the previous year.

During Hartzell’s tenure, UT Austin also launched new academic programs, more resources for student housing, began the renovation of the Tower and joined the Southeastern Conference. Research expenditures also topped a billion dollars.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson wished Hartzell well in a post on X and touted his contributions to the city.

"For example, he built upon our local investment and collaboration in the Dell Medical School to bring world-class health innovation and cancer care to Austin," he wrote.

Hartzell's time as president was also marked by challenges and controversy as he led the university through a state-mandated ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, as well as pro-Palestinian protests last spring.

UT Austin laid off dozens of employees who used to work on DEI programs after Senate Bill 17 took effect last January. Some students and faculty raised concerns the flagship institution was going beyond the scope of SB 17 and eliminating offices and programs that didn't violate the law. Republican lawmakers indicated during a hearing in November that they plan to expand DEI restrictions at public colleges and universities during the legislative session that begins next week.

Hartzell received both praise and criticism for his response to pro-Palestinian protests on campus last year, which resulted in more than 130 arrests. His decision to call in state police was hailed by Republican leaders, but blasted by some faculty and students.

Hartzell, who previously served as dean of the McCombs School of Business, said he is grateful for his nearly three decades at UT Austin.

“I will be eternally grateful for my 29 years at UT as a student, faculty member, and administrator. My wife, Kara, and I will always be Longhorns — as alumni, parents, passionate supporters, and fans — even when we are no longer on the faculty or staff,” he said.

Hartzell will succeed R. Gerald Turner, who has served as SMU's president for 30 years.

The UT Austin Chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has been critical of Hartzell in the past, wished him well in the new role. The group also said in a statement that it hopes faculty, staff and students get to play a "meaningful" role in the search for a new president.

"This is essential in order to build consensus around a new President and to establish a new vision for the University as we move forward," UT Austin AAUP wrote.

Hartzell announced the decision to leave UT Austin a day after the university promoted Rachel Davis Mersey to executive vice president and provost. She has held the key position on an interim basis since Aug. 27.

