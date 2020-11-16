-
The University of Texas Longhorn Band will not play at the next home football game because, the organization says, it will not have enough members willing…
It's what she's not seeing that scares Darlene Bhavnani most – what's lurking under the surface."I'm scared, because what I'm seeing is what I'm seeing,"…
UT Austin is reversing its decision to deny a local indigenous group’s request for three sets of Native American remains housed in the school’s…
UT Austin enrolled almost 300 more students of color in its freshman class this semester than in fall of 2019, UT President Jay Hartzell said.The freshman…
Lee esta historia en español. Drumming and the rhythmic clinking of wooden seed pods drowned out the sound of cars rushing past the J.J. Pickle Research…
Three clusters of COVID-19, with a total of more than 100 cases, have been identified in West Campus, UT Austin said Wednesday night.The individuals are…
As Texas college towns see rising COVID-19 cases with the return of hundreds of thousands of students to campus, a small but increasing number of…
Numbers from UT Austin show that only 5.1% of its students are Black. While the university says the number of Black undergraduates on campus has risen…
Daphne Glasgow gets nostalgic when she thinks of The Drag, the strip of shops and restaurants nestled along the UT Austin campus on Guadalupe Street. On…
Four students sat at the corners of a picnic table on the UT Austin campus Wednesday, looking down at their open laptops, masks on their faces and…