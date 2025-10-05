Firefighters contain blaze along I-35 near UT campus

The Austin Fire Department said a large fire along the I-35 service road has been contained. The blaze broke out at an abandoned hotel near the UT Austin campus on Sunday. Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the 2900 block of the service road.

As of 7:30 p.m., an official with Austin Fire Department said the blaze was "mostly out." There were 62 firefighters on the scene working to put out hotspots.

No injuries have been reported. Austin Energy has shut off electricity in the area because of the height of the flames.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from Zilker Park, where the Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking place.

Patricia Lim/KUTX Smoke rises along Austin skyline as seen from Zilker Metropolitan Park, where the third day of Austin City Limits Festival is held on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

This is a developing story.