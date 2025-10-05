© 2025 KUT Public Media

Firefighters contain blaze along I-35 near UT campus

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published October 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM CDT
Updated October 5, 2025 at 8:46 PM CDT
A red Austin Fire Department truck is parked in front of a large fire along I-35.
Courtesy of Austin Fire Department
Emergency officials say an abandoned hotel was "fully involved with the fire."

The Austin Fire Department said a large fire along the I-35 service road has been contained. The blaze broke out at an abandoned hotel near the UT Austin campus on Sunday. Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the 2900 block of the service road.

As of 7:30 p.m., an official with Austin Fire Department said the blaze was "mostly out." There were 62 firefighters on the scene working to put out hotspots.

No injuries have been reported. Austin Energy has shut off electricity in the area because of the height of the flames.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from Zilker Park, where the Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking place.

Smoke rises along Austin skyline as seen from Zilker Metropolitan Park, where the third day of Austin City Limits Festival is held on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Festival attendees sit on the grass in the foreground.
Patricia Lim/KUTX
Smoke rises along Austin skyline as seen from Zilker Metropolitan Park, where the third day of Austin City Limits Festival is held on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

This is a developing story.
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
