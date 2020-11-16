-
Operators field roughly a million calls for emergency services in Austin a year.A new city report says those operators do a serviceable job of answering…
-
This post has been updated.Austin City Council approved a new labor contract Thursday that determines pay, discipline and promotions for Austin…
-
Two of the city’s three public safety unions are willing to consider a one-year extension of their contracts with the city – but it might not be as simple…
-
The drone idles on a small runway at the Austin Radio Control Association, just east of the city. It’s got a grey body and a white nose, across which…
-
The City of Austin and the U.S. Justice Department have agreed to a settlement in a complaint over hiring practices at the Austin Fire Department…
-
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport held a full-scale disaster response exercise on its airfield today, allowing first responders to practice their…
-
This article is written by KUT's City Hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor. The Austin Firefighters Association (AFA) – the union for City of…
-
Update: The City of Austin is looking into what caused its 911 system to stop working yesterday.The system is running as normal today.Original Story (Dec.…
-
Every year in the U.S., dozens of firefighters are killed in the line of duty. But there are hundreds more close calls, where a firefighter needs to be…
-
Smoke will be rising in southwest Austin today near Buda. Austin Water is performing a prescribed burn with help from the Austin and Buda Fire…