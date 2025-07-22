To slash costs, Austin will decide whether to cut fire truck staffing below national standards

The city of Austin is looking to cut overtime for Austin firefighters as a way to save money in the new budget. The change would mean adjusting staffing levels on many fire trucks, which some officials said puts people and fire crews at risk.

When a fire team responds to a fire there are a minimum of four firefighters on each truck. That is the recommended standard by the National Fire Protection Association. A 2018 city ordinance requires at least four people on each truck.

Under a new plan, some fire trucks would be staffed with a minimum of three people. The shift is part of the $6.3 billion budget proposal.

Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax said making the change would save the city about $8.3 million.

“Right now, on every apparatus it is mandated that there are four people on each one of the units regardless, and so that is driving overtime particularly when we have people who are out on vacation, on sick leave, or are injured,” Broadnax said. “So they’re calling people back, which doesn't give time for people to actually rest and actually recharge their battery.”

But Bob Nicks, president for Austin Firefighters Association, the union representing firefighters, said cutting back on the minimum staffing requirement would have dire consequences, including increased risk for injuries, deaths, and property loss.

“Four people staffing has been proven by national studies [to keep everyone safe], proven by studies in Austin itself that have been validated by these national studies,” Nicks said. “It’s just disgusting and crazy that the city manager would think this is the place he needs to save a little bit of money.”

Nicks said staffing shortages are contributing to overtime.

“We want more firefighters hired. We do not want the overtime,” Nicks said. “We’re doing the overtime as a stop-gap measure until the city can hire more firefighters… We’ll get there, but don’t cut our safety standards in the meantime.”

Edward Kelly, president for the International Association of Firefighters, said studies have found that requiring at least four people on each truck ensures fire crews can handle calls safely and efficiently.

“What that translates to is more time to rescue, more time to get water on the fire,” Kelly said. “And time matters in a fire.”

Kelly said each of the four crew members has a role, from running the water hose to search and rescue to providing medical care to patients.

“When you reduce the crew size, all of those tasks get slowed down significantly, and that difference is the difference between life and death,” Kelly said.

Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker said last week that the fire department could still respond effectively with the change. Baker said that while the total number of firefighters who respond to a fire will decrease, it will still be above the national standard.

“The staffing model is the best solution we have at the table right now to make sure that every fire station and every unit is still staffed with trained firefighters and personnel to respond to these emergency fire and medical calls,” he said.

To move ahead with this plan, City Council would have to change the policy that requires four firefighters on each truck. At least three council members have already thrown their support behind maintaining four-person staffing.

Council Member Marc Duchen believes the city can find the money elsewhere.

“We’ve been meeting with Austin Energy and Austin Water to figure out how their rate increase structure works to see if there are opportunities there,” Duchen said. “We’re looking at all kinds of programs, contracts… That’s the kind of work that we are going to continue to do.”

Similar cuts to overtime for Austin police are also part of the budget proposal. Those would save the city about $9 million.

The council is expected to approve a final version of the budget next month.