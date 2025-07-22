© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Proven Management with Denita Conway-Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:17 PM CDT
Denita R. Conway, President and CEO of PROVEN Management, LLC a real estate and facility management firm specializing in project management, logistics, and space planning.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Denita R. Conway, President and CEO of PROVEN Management, LLC.

Since 2008, PROVEN Management is based on the belief that they should be setting the standards for the industry—not following them…Denita R. Conway felt that the human dynamic—respect, trust, and partnership—was missing from the role of owner’s representative. So she pioneered a new approach—one that put people first. Today, this philosophy drives the company’s customer-focused culture and human-centered approach to design and space planning.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
