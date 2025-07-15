In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
Proven Management with Denita Conway
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Denita R. Conway, President and CEO of PROVEN Management, LLC.
PROVEN Management is a real estate and facility management firm specializing in project management, logistics, and space planning. They handle end-to-end solutions for both public and private sector high-profile and top earning clients, to ensure that their projects are executed with precision.