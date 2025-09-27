After heated talks, Austin, firefighters reach a deal on a four-year labor contract

The Austin firefighters union has agreed to an 11th-hour deal on a new labor contract with the city.

The agreement late Friday ends a weekslong stalemate after the Austin Firefighters Association rejected of a proposal that it said wouldn't substantially increase wages for its personnel. The AFA agreed to a deal that would raise wages by at least 3 percent over four years. The contract also would eventually reduce firefighters' hours to fewer than 50 per week, a key provision that the city pushed back on.

In a statement, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the deal is "an important step in the right direction."

“I am pleased we have reached a tentative agreement that invests in our firefighters, ensuring not only pay increases, but also a work schedule that prioritizes firefighter wellness,” Broadnax said.

Austin initially offered a proposal without across-the-board wage increases. That and a disagreement over reducing the number of hours worked per week scuttled discussions after a meeting Sept. 10.

During negotiations this week, 12-year Austin firefighter Alex Zotarelli told city attorneys that the department desperately needs the boost in wages. Both EMS and police secured substantial wage increases during their most recent contract negotiations, and he said the fire department has seen increases in its overtime expenses in recent years. Zotarelli said a new schedule – and hiring – would remedy that.

"Our interest in reducing our hours is not just to grab overtime on the other side of it," Zotatrelli siad. "Our interest is to hire enough firefighters."

Zotarelli added that the readjusted work week would be a boon for AFD recruiting and would help a department that's currently understaffed.

The tentative deal would raise wages for an average firefighter by 4.2% in its first year, followed by across-the-board raises of at least 3% over the remaining years on the contract.

The new work schedule in the proposed contract would reduce hours to 49.8 per week, down from just over 51. The city says the schedule, which the city says would be the first for any Texas fire department, would be phased in by October 2027.

The tentative deal must be approved by the Austin City Council, and it will be before council members next month.

