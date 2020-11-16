Austin-Travis County EMS

-
It's hard to maintain morale in a Texas summer, let alone this summer in the face of an unprecedented pandemic.It's harder when, on top of all that,…
-
As Central Texas prepares for an inevitable spike in COVID-19 diagnoses, medical professionals are calling on local officials to address unmet needs and…
-
Operators field roughly a million calls for emergency services in Austin a year.A new city report says those operators do a serviceable job of answering…
-
A majority of Austin EMS personnel say they've been assaulted while on the job in the last two years, according to an internal survey. Most…
-
Austin police officers aren't the only public safety personnel without an employment contract with the city. For the first time in nearly 10 years, EMS…
-
Two of the city’s three public safety unions are willing to consider a one-year extension of their contracts with the city – but it might not be as simple…
-
This story comes to us from our city hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor.Mayor Pro Tem Sheryl Cole and Council Member Bill Spelman, who both sit on…
-
This story comes to us from our city hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor.The City of Austin has overpaid a former Austin/Travis County paramedic by…
-
Update: The City of Austin is looking into what caused its 911 system to stop working yesterday.The system is running as normal today.Original Story (Dec.…
-
The City of Austin Auditor’s office says city vehicles seem to have a problem with breakdowns.The vehicles aren’t always getting preventative maintenance…