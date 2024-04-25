© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dozens were arrested during Gaza protests at UT Austin. Will the same be true for faculty?

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:58 AM CDT
Updated April 25, 2024 at 12:32 PM CDT
Law enforcement in riot gear stand next to a UT sign that says "What starts here changes the world."
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Law enforcement form a barrier while arresting students taking part in a pro-Palestinian walkout and protest at UT Austin on Wednesday.

A crowd of about 400 people gathered in a circle by the UT Austin Tower on Thursday, a day after dozens were arrested during a protest over Israel's war in Gaza.

The Texas State Employees Union and the American Association of University Professors organized the demonstration in response to the heavy police presence at the student protest Wednesday.

In a letter, the Faculty Council expressed "serious concerns" over the decision to request state police presence.

"Across the generations, our University has been home to protests of every shape and size, and to a tradition of meeting those protests with understanding and nuance–not with police batons and body shields," the letter said.

State police responded to Wednesday's demonstration by request from UT Austin and Gov. Greg Abbott. At least 57 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on loitering charges.

UT President Jay Hartzell had said protesters were in violation of school rules and that the Forty Acres would not be "occupied." Abbott called for the students' expulsion.

Ahead of Thursday's protest, UT staff handed out flyers "to remind folks" about university rules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Education
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content