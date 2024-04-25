Dozens were arrested during Gaza protests at UT Austin. Will the same be true for faculty?

A crowd of about 400 people gathered in a circle by the UT Austin Tower on Thursday, a day after dozens were arrested during a protest over Israel's war in Gaza.

The Texas State Employees Union and the American Association of University Professors organized the demonstration in response to the heavy police presence at the student protest Wednesday.

In a letter, the Faculty Council expressed "serious concerns" over the decision to request state police presence.

"Across the generations, our University has been home to protests of every shape and size, and to a tradition of meeting those protests with understanding and nuance–not with police batons and body shields," the letter said.

State police responded to Wednesday's demonstration by request from UT Austin and Gov. Greg Abbott. At least 57 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on loitering charges.

UT President Jay Hartzell had said protesters were in violation of school rules and that the Forty Acres would not be "occupied." Abbott called for the students' expulsion.

Ahead of Thursday's protest, UT staff handed out flyers "to remind folks" about university rules.

UT staff are handing out these flyers “to remind folks” about official rules. @JCHartzell said demonstrators broke those yesterday and said the campus “will not be occupied” in a statement last night. pic.twitter.com/huHHqtMj6k — Andrew England Weber (@England_Weber) April 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

