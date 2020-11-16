-
UT Austin says it plans to rename certain campus spaces, add monuments that honor civil rights advocates and work harder to recruit Black students,…
From Texas Standard:Student athletes at the University of Texas at Austin are asking the university to change some of its practices and traditions in the…
UT Austin is updating its sexual misconduct policies after months of campus protests.Students organized after discovering some faculty members – including…
An Austin-based foundation is giving UT Austin $10 million to bring new pieces of art to outdoor spaces on campus. The money from the Still Water…
Remembering Dr. Timothy M. George, Chief Of Pediatric Neuroscience At Dell Children’s Medical CenterOn this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Timothy M. George, medical director of the Pediatric Neurosurgery…
Last year, the statues of three Confederate figures were brought down from their pedestals on the South Mall of the University of Texas at Austin campus.A…
Researchers at the University of Texas' Cockrell School of Engineering have been tapped to help propel Uber "air taxis" into the sky.UberAIR – the…
From Texas Standard.One of the burdens of a serious health condition, like cancer or a chronic immune disease, is the heavy medication necessary for…
Anyone looking down while flying in or out of Austin has likely seen the odd tower with a bowl-shaped top and uneven paint job rising above the Mueller…
From Texas Standard.When Heman Sweatt applied to the University of Texas at Austin Law School in 1946, he was automatically rejected because he was black.…