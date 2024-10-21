SEC fines UT Austin $250K after fans throw debris on football field

The Southeastern Conference is fining UT Austin $250,000 because fans threw trash on the field during Saturday’s football game against the University of Georgia.

The incident occurred in the second half of the game after referees made a call against Texas. The call was later reversed, after a delay to calm the crowd and pick up water bottles and other trash.

“The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

Crowd is throwing stuff on the field and Sark has walked over the student section to plead the students to stop. Ugly. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/HOysXJpvxv — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) October 20, 2024

The Bulldogs eventually toppled the previously No. 1 ranked Longhorns with a 30-15 win. It marked Texas’ first loss of the season.

The controversial pass interference call initially negated Longhorns’ defensive back Jahdae Barron’s interception and return deep into Georgia territory. As trash rained down, Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian walked out onto the field and urged fans to stop. The referees ended up reversing the call.

“I understand frustration,” Sarkisian said during a post-game news conference. “We all were frustrated in the moment, but ... Longhorn Nation, I know we can be better than that."

University officials issued a formal apology to the SEC and the University of Georgia on Sunday. The statement was from UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Austin President Jay Hartzell and UT Austin Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte.

“While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at The University of Texas at Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field,” the statement said.

They added that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and the university will take steps to prevent it from happening in the future.

The SEC is also requiring UT Austin to use video footage and “all available resources” to identify people who threw objects onto the field. Anyone identified will be prohibited from attending Texas Athletics events for the rest of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year. UT Austin must also report back to the SEC on its efforts to find individuals who threw things onto the field and the steps the university is taking to prevent such incidents in the future.

While the SEC is assessing several penalties, it is holding off on banning alcohol sales at games.

“The Conference is not suspending alcohol sales privileges for the University of Texas at this time but reserves the right to do so if other requirements outlined above are not met,” the SEC said in its statement .