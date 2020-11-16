Longhorn Sports

-
California's ban on state-funded travel to Texas over laws it says discriminate against LGBTQ people will not affect the Sept. 9 football game between the…
-
Tyrone Swoopes scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, clinching a 50-47 win for Texas over 10th-ranked Notre Dame late Sunday night.…
-
This week, a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Northwestern University athletes can legally form a union.Here in Austin,…
-
After sixteen years wearing burnt orange, Mack Brown has decided to leave his post as the head coach of the University of Texas Longhorns football…