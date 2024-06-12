Mr. Worldwide takes the 40 Acres: Pitbull to help launch UT's move to the SEC

Pitbull will be performing on the UT Austin campus this month as part of a free concert celebrating UT's move to the Southeastern Conference.

After almost three decades in the Big 12 competing against intrastate rivals like Texas Tech and Baylor, Longhorn athletic teams will now travel much greater distances to compete.

UT initiated the move back in 2021 after asking to be released early from its contract with the Big 12. Last year, it announced it would be joining the SEC a year earlier than anticipated.

But enough about that. Let's get back to Mr. 305. Pitbull is just one of the many draws the university is rolling out June 30 in an effort to drum up pride about the conference move.

"We can’t wait for Pitbull to put a punctuation mark on an incredible day," Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Folger Family Athletics Director, said in a press release.

The on-campus celebration is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and culminate with fireworks and a ceremony outside the UT Tower at 8:30 p.m. But the party won't stop there. It'll wrap up in style and via the stylings of Mr. Worldwide.

Free parking will be available in designated campus garages and surface lots beginning at 11 that morning.

If you don't feel like giving every thing that night, other free activities will be happening at the LBJ Presidential Library, the Blanton Museum of Art and the Texas Science & Natural History Museum.

¡Dale! (No, not Dale.)