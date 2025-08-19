Investing with African American Entrepreneurs with Jessica Norwood

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jessica Norwood, financial activist, investor, social entrepreneur, founder and CEO of RUNWAY Project, and author of ‘Believe In You Money: What Would It Look Like If the Economy Loved Black People?’

Owning a business is one of the best ways to build wealth - but entrepreneurs need capital - and investing in African American companies is obstructed by systemic injustices that trace back to our nation’s dark history of enslavement and discriminatory policies that continue to create barriers to success.

