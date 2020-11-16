-
The Big 12 is planning to move forward with football, volleyball and soccer seasons in the fall.The conference will continue with its football plan:…
-
The Alamo Bowl could soon be the biggest game in the Big 12 bowl season under a new six-year deal with the Pac-12 announced Friday.Next year, top ranked…
-
And the college football conference shuffle continues.The Big 12 college athletic conference would like Texas Christian University to join them.…
-
Perry Targets IowaGovernor Rick Perry will be making numerous campaign stops in Iowa in the next few days. The presidential hopeful entered the race on…