UT Football

From Texas Standard:Student athletes at the University of Texas at Austin are asking the university to change some of its practices and traditions in the…
From Texas Standard:Plenty of issues divide Texans, but there are a few topics on which many can find common ground. They might include barbecue, Willie…
From Texas Standard:The college football season ends Monday night with the championship game between Alabama and Clemson. At stake are bragging rights and…
Tom Herman is coming back to the 40 Acres, this time as Head Coach of the Longhorns football team. The announcement from University of Texas Athletics…
From the Texas Tribune: If the University of Texas at Austin fires football coach Charlie Strong this month, he'll join a growing list of coaches who have…
Charlie Strong can keep his job, for now. After reports over the weekend that the Longhorns’ coach was all but fired after a shocking overtime loss to…
University of Texas at Austin mascot BEVO XIV has died.The Longhorn steer was diagnosed with bovine leukemia virus last week, after falling ill ahead of…
The quarterback is sacred in football. It's a job that wasn't entrusted to a black man at UT-Austin until 1978.UT's first black quarterback was Donnie…
Charlie Strong will be the first black head coach of any men's sport at the university. Despite having led an impressive career since 1986, he hasn't been a popular hire with some of Texas' billionaire boosters. But others testify to Strong's abilities and professionalism.
The University of Texas announced Sunday it is hiring Charlie Strong as its head football coach, replacing the outgoing Mack Brown, who announced last…