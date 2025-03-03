Photos: NASCAR's Christopher Bell goes back-to-back with a win at Circuit of the Americas

DeWalt Toyota driver Christopher Bell took home the win Sunday at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The win is Bell’s second in a row and the 11th NASCAR Cup Series win of his career.

Bell started the race in 19th place and was the lead car in the field at the end of only eight of the 95 laps run around the track. A three-car battle in the final five laps decided the winner.

This year's race featured a shorter track than in the past.

Bell is the fifth different winner in five NASCAR Cup Series races held at COTA.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Connor Zilisch, Red Bull Chevrolet (87), bows his heads with others at the opening ceremony of NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Riley Herbst, of Chumba Casino Toyota (35), enters the track at Circuit of the Americas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Drivers line up to start the race.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Drivers completed 95 laps around the revamped Circuit of the Americas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Drivers move down the 2.4-mile, 17-turn track.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Bell scored his 11th career win Sunday.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Racers make a turn at the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Bell celebrates his win.

Patricia Lim / KUT News The win is Bell’s second in a row and the 11th NASCAR Cup Series win of his career.