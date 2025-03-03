Photos: NASCAR's Christopher Bell goes back-to-back with a win at Circuit of the Americas
DeWalt Toyota driver Christopher Bell took home the win Sunday at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The win is Bell’s second in a row and the 11th NASCAR Cup Series win of his career.
Bell started the race in 19th place and was the lead car in the field at the end of only eight of the 95 laps run around the track. A three-car battle in the final five laps decided the winner.
This year's race featured a shorter track than in the past.
Bell is the fifth different winner in five NASCAR Cup Series races held at COTA.