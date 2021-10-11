Patricia Lim is a photo and video journalist at KUT and KUTX. Patricia attended Nassau Community College on Long Island and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Prior to joining the KUT/X newsroom as a full-timer, Patricia was a multimedia intern at KUT. She has worked as a freelance journalist and assistant public relations representative at The Veritas Group. She is also an alumna of NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project.

Patricia is a Philippine native and immigrated to Long Island before moving to Austin. She is a Philippine history enthusiast and fluent in Tagalog.

You can email her at plim@kut.org.