© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin
ATXPlained-Podcast-Cover-3000x3000.jpg
ATXplained
For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Why is the two-step danced differently in Austin than in other parts of Texas and the U.S.?

KUT 90.5 | By Gabby Rodriguez,
Patricia Lim
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
A man wearing a cowboy hat dipping a woman in the middle of the dance floor.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Question askers Allyson Lipkin and Cristopher Juarez two-step at The White Horse.

This video premiered at the ATXplained Live show at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 22, 2023.

Two-stepping originated from foxtrot and has been danced to country music in dancehalls around Austin for ages. Influenced by other music genres played in the region, people here have put their own spin on it.

KUT listeners Allyson Lipkin and Cristopher Juarez wanted to know why people in Austin and San Antonio dance the two-step differently than folks in the rest of Texas and the U.S. So, they reached out to KUT’s ATXplained project.

KUT digital producer Gabby Rodriguez and multimedia producer Patricia Lim asked professional dancers Anthony and Rose Lewis what the history of two-stepping is and if there's a correct way to dance it.

The pattern is only one aspect of two-stepping. The environment, live music and — most importantly — having fun are all just as key, Anthony said.

Tags
Austin DanceAustin MusicLive MusicLive DanceKUT
Gabby Rodriguez
Gabby Rodriguez is a digital producer for KUT. Got a tip? Email her at grodriguez@kut.org.
See stories by Gabby Rodriguez
Patricia Lim
Patricia Lim is a photo and video journalist at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email her at plim@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @limpatricia97.
See stories by Patricia Lim
Related Content