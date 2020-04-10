Marisa CharpentierDigital Producer
Marisa Charpentier joined KUT as a digital producer in January 2020. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with degrees in journalism and Plan II Honors in 2018, she worked as a reporter for Community Impact Newspaper, covering the Central Texas communities of Cedar Park and Leander.
She is originally from St. Louis but grew up in Flower Mound, Texas.
-
“It’s a second home to a lot of people,” said Carre Adams, the museum’s lead curator. An expansion could triple the size of the museum, adding more galleries and performance spaces.
-
Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Austin in celebration and protest after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential…
-
Read this story in English.El día de las elecciones es hoy martes. Además de la elección presidencial, los votantes del condado de Travis tienen la…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Election Day is Tuesday. In addition to the presidential election, Travis County voters have the chance to weigh in on a…
-
Read this story in English.Más residentes del Condado de Travis han votado hasta ahora durante la votación anticipada que en toda la elección presidencial…
-
Lee esta historia en español. More Travis County voters have cast a ballot so far during early voting than in all of the 2016 presidential election.The…
-
Read this story in English.Salud Pública de Austin (APH, en inglés) se está preparando para cuando la vacuna contra el COVID-19 esté disponible.La…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Austin Public Health is gearing up for when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.The health authority announced Friday the…
-
Read this story in English.Salud Pública de Austin (APH, en inglés) administrará unas 800 vacunas gratis contra la gripe en dos eventos en las próximas…
-
Read this story in English.El médico principal de Austin dijo este miércoles que hay un 96% de probabilidades de que la epidemia del COVID-19 aumente en…