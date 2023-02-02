More than 150,000 Austin Energy customers still don't have power Thursday as winter storm continues

More than 150,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power Thursday morning because of a winter storm that brought freezing rain to Central Texas.

The National Weather Service has extended the winter storm warning for Austin and the Hill Country until 10 a.m. Freezing rain may continue until 10, but then temperatures are expected to start rising above freezing and get into the 40s this afternoon.

5:23am The intensity of the shower activity has decreased as well as the number of thunderstorms across the area. Weather conditions are expected to continue to improve this morning. #txwx pic.twitter.com/V7ABfikKw4 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 2, 2023

Austin Energy is continuing to respond to power outages across the city, which have been caused by ice accumulating on power lines, utility poles and tree limbs. But the utility says some outages may not be resolved until Friday, as crews have been slowed down by icy roadways and frozen equipment.

”Part of it is the environmental conditions that they’re in, biting-cold rain, sleet, freezing rain," said Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for Austin Energy. "Those conditions make it difficult sometimes to get heavy trucks and big trucks into certain locations to aid those restoration efforts.”

Mitchell also said crews are feeling fatigued while responding to power outages in these conditions, and they’ve requested backup.

Austin Energy says people without power may want to seek shelter elsewhere until it is restored.

Customers can check the status of outages on Austin Energy's outage map. They can also report outages there or by texting "OUT" to 287846, but the utility warns the high number of people reporting outages has impacted those systems. Customers can also try calling the Austin Energy outage line at 512-322-9100 to report an outage.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services is warning people to use generators safely and not to heat their homes with grills, stoves or ovens, as this could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. By 2 a.m. Thursday, ATCEMS had received four 911 calls for carbon monoxide exposure. All instances involved people using generators in or near their garages.

But generators should not be run in enclosed spaces, EMS says. They should be at least 20 feet from a home, and the exhaust should point away from it.

It is NEVER safe to run a generator in an enclosed space, not even in a garage with the doors open.



Running generators should be at least 20 feet from your home, with the exhaust pointing away from structures.



Never attempt to heat your home with grills, stoves, or ovens. pic.twitter.com/0eUjouT5sB — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 2, 2023

School districts, including Austin ISD, continue to remain closed Thursday, as well as university campuses, like UT Austin. Texas State University has opted for a late start.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has stayed open through this winter storm, but many flights have been canceled. The airport expects 25,000 travelers to depart on Friday after the warning has been lifted.