Winter Storm 2021

Cristian Pavon died last Tuesday, when the local temperature was 12 degrees, according to a relative who set up a fundraising page for his family.
Texas Was 'Not Prepared' To Care For Medically Vulnerable People During The Severe Weather, Lawmaker SaysState Rep. John Bucy says many Texans struggled to gain access to life-saving care during the power and water outages last week.
Texas Officials Block Electricity Providers From Sending Bills, Disconnecting Utilities For NonpaymentTexans are reporting receiving exorbitant electric bills despite not having power during the storm. One Texan, according to The New York Times, received a $16,752 electric bill.
What began as a call for donations to help Texas residents hurt by the storm grew into millions of dollars that will go to several local charities. Ocasio-Cortez visited a Houston food bank Saturday.
City and county officials distributed cases of water at 10 different locations across the county to help those who were unable to purchase or boil water.
Power has been restored for a majority of Williamson County residents, but the outages left many without safe drinking water.
Texas allows companies to sell electricity at wholesale prices. When the price of electricity skyrocketed last week, that meant exorbitant bills for many residents who had been trying to save money.
While most residents in the county have their power back, many are still without water.
The water distribution centers open at 9 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. or until supplies last. Recipients will get one case of water on a first-come, first-served basis, until supplies last.
Residents of Austin, many without running water, scrambled Saturday to find what water they could. They relied on breweries, fire departments and community drives to make do.