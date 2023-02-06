2023 Ice Storm

-
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city's response to the winter storm and widespread power outages was "unacceptable."
"We are now focusing on the most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts. Incoming wind & rain will pose additional challenges," the utility said in a tweet. General Manager Jackie Sargent said the city was dealing with "hurricane-level devastation."
The city-owned utility had no estimate on when power would be fully restored.
More than 100,000 Austin Energy customers didn't have electricity as the sun set Friday. They're filling beds with stuffed animals to keep warm, putting in contacts by candlelight and storing groceries in coolers.
Stoplights won't come back on until the power is restored.
Making an official disaster declaration can help the local governments access funds from FEMA for recovery efforts. It will also allow for additional state support.
As Austinities are trying to stay warm, they're also trying to keep their food cold. Here's how to properly store your food during a power outage and assess whether it's safe to eat.
The city has experienced ice storms in the past, but this week's wrecked local power lines like never before. Austin's tree-trimming policy and climate change played a big role.
Austin Energy is 'cautiously optimistic' about repairs, but 110,000 customers still don't have powerThroughout the winter storm and power outages, the City of Austin has come under fire for a lack of sufficient communication. Mayor Kirk Watson began Friday morning's press conference by apologizing.
Austin Water has called for three citywide boil-water notices in the last five years. Officials say customers shouldn't expect that after this week's freeze.