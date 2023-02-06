© 2023 KUT Public Media

2023 Ice Storm

Renee Dominguez
A fallen tree is seen at East Riverside during the winter storm in Austin, Texas on Feb. 1, 2023.

2023 Ice Storm

An ice storm hit the Austin area the week of Jan. 30. Hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses lost power as ice-covered trees toppled power lines across the city.
