Spencer Cronk could be gone as Austin City Manager as soon as next Wednesday

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk could be on his way out.

The Austin City Council is slated to vote on a severance package for Cronk at their meeting on Feb. 15. Council initially planned the Wednesday meeting to discuss the city's contract with the Austin police union, but over the weekend added an item to discuss Cronk's severance package – an indication the embattled city manager could soon be fired.

Cronk came under fire after the city's response to last week's ice storm, when multiple council members suggested assessing his performance as city manager, a position he's held since 2018. Friday, KUT's Audrey McGlinchy confirmed Council had unanimously decided to find a new city manager in a closed-door meeting.

This is not the first time Cronk's ability to lead has come into question. As the city's top executive, he refused to fire former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley in 2020. That came after a majority of council members said they had no faith Manley's ability to lead the department in the wake of the response to racial justice protests and the death of Mike Ramos. Manley ultimately resigned.

Thursday, Cronk's tension with Council seemingly reached a breaking point. Cronk called a press conference that morning announcing the city had reached a four-year agreement with the Austin Police Association on a longterm labor contract. That announcement came ahead of a previously scheduled City Council vote to favor a one-year, temporary deal, one that the majority of Council supported.

At Thursday's Austin City Council meeting, District 4 Council Member Chito Vela suggested Cronk was going against Council's will.

“City Manager, your actions over the last 24 hours – trying to ram a four-year contract through Council, when it is unlikely that there are the votes to pass it – only serve to inflame the situation and risk further deterioration of the relationship between the police and the community," Vela said. "These actions have caused me to lose my faith in your leadership of the city. I do believe it is time for a new city manager.”

If he's fired or if he decides to resign, Cronk's contract guarantees him one year of pay, which is $388,000, unless he's fired for a criminal act.

KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy contributed to this story.