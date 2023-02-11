© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
52663918543_2b3aaf3f43_o.jpeg
2023 Ice Storm
An ice storm hit the Austin area the week of Jan. 30. Hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses lost power as ice-covered trees toppled power lines across the city.

Spencer Cronk could be gone as Austin City Manager as soon as next Wednesday

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published February 11, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk stands behind a wooden podium.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Spencer Cronk has been Austin's city manager since February 2018.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk could be on his way out.

The Austin City Council is slated to vote on a severance package for Cronk at their meeting on Feb. 15. Council initially planned the Wednesday meeting to discuss the city's contract with the Austin police union, but over the weekend added an item to discuss Cronk's severance package – an indication the embattled city manager could soon be fired.

Cronk came under fire after the city's response to last week's ice storm, when multiple council members suggested assessing his performance as city manager, a position he's held since 2018. Friday, KUT's Audrey McGlinchy confirmed Council had unanimously decided to find a new city manager in a closed-door meeting.

This is not the first time Cronk's ability to lead has come into question. As the city's top executive, he refused to fire former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley in 2020. That came after a majority of council members said they had no faith Manley's ability to lead the department in the wake of the response to racial justice protests and the death of Mike Ramos. Manley ultimately resigned.

Thursday, Cronk's tension with Council seemingly reached a breaking point. Cronk called a press conference that morning announcing the city had reached a four-year agreement with the Austin Police Association on a longterm labor contract. That announcement came ahead of a previously scheduled City Council vote to favor a one-year, temporary deal, one that the majority of Council supported.

At Thursday's Austin City Council meeting, District 4 Council Member Chito Vela suggested Cronk was going against Council's will.

“City Manager, your actions over the last 24 hours – trying to ram a four-year contract through Council, when it is unlikely that there are the votes to pass it – only serve to inflame the situation and risk further deterioration of the relationship between the police and the community," Vela said. "These actions have caused me to lose my faith in your leadership of the city. I do believe it is time for a new city manager.”

If he's fired or if he decides to resign, Cronk's contract guarantees him one year of pay, which is $388,000, unless he's fired for a criminal act.

KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy contributed to this story.

Tags
Politics AustinAustin City CouncilSpencer CronkKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content