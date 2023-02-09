© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin
52663918543_2b3aaf3f43_o.jpeg
2023 Ice Storm
An ice storm hit the Austin area the week of Jan. 30. Hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses lost power as ice-covered trees toppled power lines across the city.

MAP: Here's a look at 311 calls to clean up storm debris

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published February 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
downed-tree_RD_020523.jpg
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT
A tree is split in two after the ice storm last week in Austin.

As Austin Energy crews continue work to restore power to customers, Austin Resource Recovery is beginning the long work of taking care of the culprits for the utility's massive outage over the last week: downed tree limbs.

ARR has said the cleanup will take months. For context, it took just over five weeks for crews to clear up storm debris after 2021's freeze. This go-round, city staff estimated it would take until at least April. Most of the cleanup efforts will be focused in West Austin.

A look at 311 call data from the city's data portal shows the vast majority of calls came from neighborhoods west of MoPac. Of the 17,429 calls to 311 for debris removal, more than 10,000 are west of the state highway that borders the dense canopy of live oaks and Ashe junipers in neighborhoods like Circle C down south all the way up to Jollyville up north.

Broken down by City Council district, the western and northwestern districts accounted for 60% of calls. District 6 had the most calls, with 3,529. District 8 residents made 3,173 calls for debris removal, while District 10 placed 3,465 calls for service as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tags
Austin TreesAustin EnergyAustin Resource Recovery
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content