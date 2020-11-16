-
The City of Austin’s new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, and with it comes new city fees. That can mean anything from what it costs to swim at Barton Springs…
All Austin businesses with a permit to sell food are now required to divert organic waste from landfills, but some restaurant owners say they didn’t get…
Austin says it is still committed to reducing plastic waste despite a Texas Supreme Court ruling last month that forced it to end its ban on single-use…
Yesterday, we heard about a new goal set by the federal government: a 50 percent reduction in food waste by 2030.One way to waste less food is to compost…
According to a new study released by Austin Resource Recovery, almost half of residential trash collected from curbs and going into Austin landfills could…
It’s a familiar scenario: you’ve finished a product and are ready to dispose of the packaging. But wait… does it go into the recycling bin? Or the trash…
The City of Austin wants to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills by encouraging residents to compost. Free composting classes are being offered…
Beginning today, a total of 680 Austin apartment complexes – serving approximately 140,000 households – must offer recycling.It's the second phase of the…
If the film "Trash Dance" has a mantra, it’s simple: Power to the people. Those people and that power, however, don’t conjure up the familiar themes of…
Taking out the trash is a thing of the past: All Austin restaurants will have to start composting by 2017, and restaurants 5,000 square feet and up only…