Lee esta historia en español. From Texas Standard:On March 26, the Texas Public Utilities Commission, or PUC, took a rare step, temporarily suspending…
Eviction hearings in the Austin area will be put on pause until at least April 1, after Travis County justices of the peace issued an order Friday.“It’s…
The City of Austin’s new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, and with it comes new city fees. That can mean anything from what it costs to swim at Barton Springs…
In East Austin – just east of Airport Boulevard and a short drive from downtown – you’d rightly expect to find a new crop of houses going up. Instead,…
From Texas Standard:Back-to-back deadly storms have a way of bringing families together, whether they're related by blood, or share a bond based on their…
City leaders are taking new measures to help residents cut down on their energy usage during the hottest months of the year.If you live in a newer home,…
Every time the weather changes, the City of Austin either makes money or takes a hit to its bottom line. That’s because Austin owns its own water and…
You might have heard warnings about the potential for malicious computer hackers to sabotage infrastructure like electric utilities.Turns out, there may…
Every five years Austin Energy reevaluates the rates it charges customers. That process will begin in the spring when, for the first time, there will be…
This story has been updated since it was originally published and corrected due to an editing error.From the Austin Monitor: A bill that could have major…