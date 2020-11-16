-
Lee esta historia en español.Austin City Council members are proposing cuts to the Austin Police Department budget totaling roughly $149 million, or 34%…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Austinites waited with their phones on hold, some for over an hour, to tell city council members on Thursday that proposed…
-
The City of Austin is proposing to reduce the Austin Police Department’s planned budget by $8.1 million, despite calls for much bigger cuts to the…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The front lawn of the City of Austin's highest-paid employee got some new lawn ornaments Thursday.Organizations urging…
-
Austin is one step closer to getting a new police chief.City Manager Spencer Cronk says Brian Manley is the sole candidate to take over the reins at the…
-
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has been on the job since Feb. 12. He says the city has a track record of growth that most other cities would envy, but…
-
Welcome to Austin, Spencer.We’re a vibrant city nestled in the Texas Hill Country that combines tech-minded innovation with the laid-back feel of a…
-
Austin City Council members have made official the hiring of Spencer Cronk as the new city manager. The vote Thursday was unanimous and without…
-
Austin’s police union says it’s ready to resume contract negotiations after the City Council rejected a new five-year contract in December. In an email to…
-
When incoming City Manager Spencer Cronk moves to Austin next month, he'll have some help. Austin City Council members are scheduled to vote Thursday on a…