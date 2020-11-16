Cold Weather

-
Updated at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.Snow flurries and sleet are possible Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said, but you shouldn't expect any…
-
Many Central Texas school districts have announced delayed openings this morning, as temperatures dip below freezing and ice has been reported on some…
-
A mix of rain and freezing rain is possible in Austin late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Crews started pretreating Austin highways at 9 a.m. Monday for…
-
A freeze warning will be in effect tonight for much of Central and South Texas — including Travis and surrounding counties. The warning begins at 8 p.m.…
-
A freeze warning is in effect for much of Central Texas starting at 8 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.The National Weather Service says temperatures…
-
UPDATE 12:00 pm: Austin is seeing some scattered freezing rain this afternoon, which could make for some icy conditions on elevated roadways. Some…
-
From Texas Standard.Scientists, researchers, and volunteers along the Gulf Coast have been working at a fever pitch to save hundreds of sea turtles that…
-
Like most everyone else, Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon has been feeling the chill lately. He's even taken to wearing a coat in his office…
-
Updated at 7:30 a.m.Officials say road conditions in Austin have improved, but with the risk of ice lingering through the morning hours, a number of…
-
From Texas Standard.Much of Texas woke up to frozen roads and windshields covered in ice this morning – a bad winter storm, to be sure. But as winter…