Two people in Austin die from hypothermia during this week's winter freeze

Two people have died as a result of the cold front that brought subfreezing temperatures and as much as a half-inch of snow to parts of the city this week.

Capt. Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS said both people died from hypothermia overnight Monday into Tuesday.

EMS has responded to roughly 40 weather-related calls since Monday. About half were related to traffic crashes and the other half were for exposure to the cold.

While road conditions will likely improve Tuesday, which could cut down on collision-related calls, Stedman said EMS is concerned about another freeze at night.

"Hopefully, we're not going to see a lot of re-freezing and a lot more ice accumulation on the roads, but you never know," she said. "But whether or not it's icy, it's still going to be bitterly cold. So certainly, hypothermia is going to be at the top of our minds moving forward.”

EMS responded to six traffic crashes and 11 calls for cold-related illness on Monday. Since midnight Tuesday, EMS reports 16 calls for crashes and seven calls for cold-related illness.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to bottom out in the low 20s in Austin on Wednesday morning — the city’s coldest weather so far this winter.

Austin has opened overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness during this cold snap, serving as many as 550 people on Monday night alone. Churches and other nonprofits have also opened their doors to shelter people from the cold.