Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett says he won't run for reelection if redistricting holds up in court

Long-time Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett said he will not seek re-election if the newly drawn congressional map moving through the Texas Legislature goes into effect.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Doggett said he would, “prefer to devote the coming months to fighting Trump tyranny and serving Austin rather than waging a struggle with fellow Democrats.”

Republicans hope the proposed map will give their party five more seats in Congress. To do that, among other changes, the new map would eliminate one of the two Democrat-held seats in Travis County. That would force Rep. Doggett and Rep. Greg Casar into a showdown for the remaining seat that represents Austin.

Doggett said he would run for re-election if courts delay or overturn the map for the 2026 midterm elections. But if that doesn't happen, he wishes "Congressman Casar the best.”

Doggett’s time as an elected official stretches back to the 1970s when he represented Austin as a state senator. He’s been a member of the U.S. House since winning an election in 1994.