The 87th Texas Legislature won’t gavel in until January, but state lawmakers on Monday got their first chance to file legislation for what’s expected to…
Part three in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Mose Buchele explains what a Democratic-controlled Texas House next…
Public hearings aimed at giving communities input in Texas’ redistricting process have been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but advocates say…
If counted accurately, the 2020 U.S. census is expected to show a boom in Texas’ Latino population. That’s why groups in the state say they plan to focus…
The Texas House Redistricting Committee held its first public hearing Tuesday to gather input on how to draw the next round of political maps ahead of…
A U.S. district court has ruled Texas doesn't need federal oversight of its 2021 redistricting efforts.Wednesday's decision is part of a larger lawsuit…
Voting groups say a list of locations Texas lawmakers proposed for public hearings ahead of the next round of political redistricting will give smaller…
Eleven legislative districts in Virginia were declared to be sorted by race and were redrawn. The court's decision Monday left that in place.
A Census Bureau official privately discussed the citizenship question issue with Thomas Hofeller, who plaintiffs in census lawsuits argue drove the Trump administration's push for the question.
Recently leaked documents could impact an ongoing federal lawsuit challenging Texas' redistricting efforts.On Thursday, The New York Times published…