Texas House Democrats evacuated from Illinois hotel after bomb threat

The Texas Newsroom | By Lucio Vasquez
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT
The Capitol is seen in the background with a sign in the foreground that says Capitol.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The lawmakers are among the group that fled the state to prevent a Republican-backed redistricting plan from coming to a vote.

Two Texas House Democrats were evacuated from their hotel in Illinois on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

Rep. John Bucy of Austin and Rep. Ann Johnson of Houston were among more than 50 House Democrats who recently left Texas to prevent a Republican-backed redistricting plan from coming to a vote. Without their presence, the House lacks the quorum required to conduct business.

As of Wednesday morning, information regarding the threat was sparse, but in a joint statement, the two lawmakers said they were safe — and undeterred.

"We will push through the threats and the noise to keep fighting for our constituents, our democracy, and our country," the statement read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Politics Bomb ThreatTexas LegislatureRedistricting
Lucio Vasquez
Lucio Vasquez is a breaking news reporter for The Texas Newsroom. Based in Houston, he covers a wide range of urgent stories, from natural disasters and statewide political developments to social justice and criminal justice issues.
Related Content