Texas House Democrats evacuated from Illinois hotel after bomb threat

Two Texas House Democrats were evacuated from their hotel in Illinois on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat.

Rep. John Bucy of Austin and Rep. Ann Johnson of Houston were among more than 50 House Democrats who recently left Texas to prevent a Republican-backed redistricting plan from coming to a vote. Without their presence, the House lacks the quorum required to conduct business.

As of Wednesday morning, information regarding the threat was sparse, but in a joint statement, the two lawmakers said they were safe — and undeterred.

"We will push through the threats and the noise to keep fighting for our constituents, our democracy, and our country," the statement read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 KERA