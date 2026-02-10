© 2026 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The Life and Legacy of Robert C. Maynard

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 10, 2026 at 9:55 AM CST
Black and white image of a black man sitting, smiling at a camera from the shoulders up.
Robert C. Maynard was the co-founder of the Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to expanding opportunities for minority journalists at the nation's newspapers.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. revisits an interview with Robert C. Maynard, journalist, newspaper publisher, editor and former owner of the Oakland Tribune newspaper.

Maynard, who died in 1993, was a charismatic leader who changed the face of American journalism, built a four-decade career on the cornerstones of editorial integrity, community involvement, improved education and the importance of the family.

Also, he was the co-founder of the Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding opportunities for minority journalists at the nation's newspapers.

Maynard talks about becoming a journalist and publisher, lessons learned as a young journalist, being a mentor/role model, and receiving the Dewitt Carter Reddick award from the College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
