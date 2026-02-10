The Life and Legacy of Robert C. Maynard

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. revisits an interview with Robert C. Maynard, journalist, newspaper publisher, editor and former owner of the Oakland Tribune newspaper.

Maynard, who died in 1993, was a charismatic leader who changed the face of American journalism, built a four-decade career on the cornerstones of editorial integrity, community involvement, improved education and the importance of the family.

Also, he was the co-founder of the Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding opportunities for minority journalists at the nation's newspapers.

Maynard talks about becoming a journalist and publisher, lessons learned as a young journalist, being a mentor/role model, and receiving the Dewitt Carter Reddick award from the College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.

