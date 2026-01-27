© 2026 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Video Music Box with Ralph McDaniels

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 27, 2026 at 10:36 AM CST
Ralph McDaniels smiles. He's wearing a yellow shirt against a white background
Ralph McDaniels, creator of Video Music Box

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ralph McDaniels, co-creator and co-host of Video Music Box.

In 1983, after interning at WNYC in New York City, and subsequently becoming a broadcast engineer, McDaniels created Studio 31 Dance Party, a television program revolving around recordings of music performances. The show would transform into Video Music Box, which was created and hosted by McDaniels and Lionel C. Martin.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
