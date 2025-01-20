Winter storm warning is in effect for Austin from Monday evening to Tuesday

The National Weather Service is warning Austinites of freezing temperatures, snow and slick, icy roads for the next few days. A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Mack Morris, a meteorologist for the NWS, expects about 1-2 inches of snow and sleet in the Austin area starting Monday evening.

Austin, Bastrop, Del Valle, Dripping Springs, Eanes, Georgetown, Hays, Lago Vista, Lake Travis, Leander, Round Rock and San Marcos school districts will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather. Schools were already closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check your school district's website for the latest updates.

UT Austin, Texas State University and Austin Community College said they will be closed and classes will be canceled on Tuesday.

The daytime temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be near freezing, and the "feels like" temperature could be in the teens due to the wind chill.

"If you are commuting to work and from work tomorrow, the afternoon and evening hours could become a little tricky," Morris said. "We expect precipitation to begin around 6 p.m. [Monday], but if it starts earlier it could be a big problem."

If you can, avoid commuting on Monday night and Tuesday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which manages the state's electric grid, has issued a weather watch for Monday through Thursday, but it expects grid conditions to be normal.

The city has opened three libraries that would normally be closed for the MLK holiday for people who need a warm place to stay. The Terrazas Branch, Ruiz Branch and Little Walnut Branch are open until 6 p.m. The Central Library is closed Monday, but will open an hour early – at 8 a.m. – on Tuesday and Wednesday. All other locations will be available during regular business hours starting Tuesday.

If you need a warm place to stay overnight, the city's cold-weather shelters are open every night through at least Wednesday night. They will also be open during the day on Monday.

Registration for the overnight shelters is from 6 to 8 p.m. each night at One Texas Center on Barton Springs Road.

Morris said, by Wednesday afternoon, all the ice and snow should be melted away and Austin will be back to typical winter temperatures.

KUT will update this post with additional school cancellations and weather updates.