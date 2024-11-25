Austin is making it easier to open overnight cold weather shelters

Lee esta historia en español

The City of Austin is changing how and when it will open cold weather shelters this winter to make shelter more frequent and predictable for people, city officials said.

When temperatures dip to near freezing, the city opens overnight shelters for people who are experiencing homelessness, but previously, there were several other criteria the weather would have to meet before shelters opened.

On Monday, the city announced it was changing the activation thresholds and implementing an earlier notification process in direct response to feedback from the community on how to better serve the population.

David Gray, the city’s homeless strategy officer, said the enhancements ensure the city can provide a safe and warm place for people to sleep during the harshest winter months.

"This year’s enhancements to our cold weather shelter operations reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community from life-threatening weather conditions,” Gray said in a written statement. “From higher temperature thresholds to family hotel vouchers, we are making it easier than ever for people to get the help they need during very cold nights.”



Here are the biggest changes to the city's plan for cold weather shelters

Temperature threshold: The city will now open shelters when the forecasted overnight temperatures are 35 degrees or below. Previously, the city had a multi-tiered criteria, which required temperatures to be 32 degrees or colder, 35 degrees with rain, or 35 degrees with wind chill.

“The updated approach will allow for more frequent and predictable shelter availability during cold weather cycles,” Gray said.

Earlier notification: Austin will activate the cold weather shelters up to one day before the low temperatures are expected to hit. This allows more time for the city, stakeholders and service providers to inform the community about the shelters. If a shelter is opened, it cannot be canceled even if the weather improves.

After-hours registration: The city will also allow people to register and access services after 8 p.m., which has traditionally been the cutoff time.

“Recognizing that not all individuals seeking shelter can arrive at the central embarkation point during normal registration hours,” Gray said. “The service will provide provide transportation to shelters from the central embarkation point after the normal embarkation period. This extended access ensures that no one is turned away due to timing, providing greater flexibility for those in need of cold weather shelter.”

Enhanced meal services: Gray said in addition to providing hot dinners each day, breakfast or snacks will be available the following morning. Families with children, as well as unaccompanied minors, will be given hotel vouchers to ensure families have access to safe, comfortable accommodations. The vouchers will cover the cost of lodging for a designated period, with extensions available as needed based on availability.

“These improvements are a vital part of Austin’s ongoing efforts to enhance services and provide better support for those experiencing homelessness,” Gray said.