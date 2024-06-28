After Supreme Court ruling, Austin laws surrounding homelessness are still constitutional

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled policies banning behavior related to homelessness in Austin and cities across the country are constitutional.

People experiencing homelessness in Grants Pass, Oregon, challenged city laws banning sleeping and camping outdoors in 2018, arguing they were unconstitutional because the city had neither the housing nor the emergency shelter to accommodate them. In light of that, criminal prosecution equates to cruel and unusual punishment, they argued.

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court disagreed, siding with the city of Grants Pass. Justices said the city's laws didn't constitute cruel and unusual punishment. The fines aren't cruel, the court said, because they aren't arbitrary — they're given after a warning is issued — and they're not unusual, because cities "have long employed similar punishments for similar offense."

Friday's ruling means that the similar laws in both Austin and Texas that ban camping and sleeping in public are legally permissible.

Plaintiffs argued those policies are unconstitutional — specifically in an urban area that doesn’t have enough shelter or housing — for people living outdoors. Justices refused to hear a similar case out of Boise in 2019.

Austin voters approved a measure to reinstate penalties for sleeping and camping outdoors by a 15-point margin in 2021. That same year, the Texas Legislature passed a statewide law to do the same.

The decision comes as the United States sees a record high number of homelessness. More than 650,000 people were living outdoors at last count, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is a developing story.