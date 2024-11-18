Ceremony honors people who died this year while experiencing homelessness in Austin

Community members gathered Sunday for an annual memorial service for people who died this year while experiencing homelessness.

The ceremony, hosted by the nonprofit House the Homeless, was held at the Tree of Remembrance on Vic Mathias Shores. Speakers addressed the crowd before small wooden bats with the names of people who died were hung on the tree.

Roughly 208 people who were homeless died this year, according to House the Homeless President Blythe Plunkett.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Sherri Taylor speaks about a friend who died this year during the memorial service at the Tree of Remembrance.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Kate Pumarejo and Kelli Brizendine bow their heads during prayer at Sunday's memorial service.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News James Brinkley opens the service with a saxophone melody.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Attendees listen to speakers during the service. More than 200 people experiencing homelessness in the Austin area died this year.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Small wooden bats with the names of people who died are displayed at a memorial service at the Tree of Remembrance at Auditorium Shores.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Attendees hang the bats on the Tree of Remembrance.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Charlie Thurman, 9, clips a bat on the tree.

Charlotte Keene / KUT News Freddy Pettit sprinkles dirt onto the soil at the Tree of Remembrance.