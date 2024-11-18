Ceremony honors people who died this year while experiencing homelessness in Austin

Community members gathered Sunday for an annual memorial service for people who died this year while experiencing homelessness.
The ceremony, hosted by the nonprofit House the Homeless, was held at the Tree of Remembrance on Vic Mathias Shores. Speakers addressed the crowd before small wooden bats with the names of people who died were hung on the tree.
Roughly 208 people who were homeless died this year, according to House the Homeless President Blythe Plunkett.
Since 2020, the number of people under 25 years old without permanent housing and not under the care of a parent or legal guardian has nearly quadrupled, according to a nonprofit that tracks this issue.
The Marshalling Yard was supposed to close in August, but a contract to operate the shelter was extended. Finding a place to relocate people has proved challenging, so the contract could get extended again.