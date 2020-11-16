-
Lee esta historia en español. A diversity training described by City of Austin employees as “hurtful” and “emotionally and professionally damaging” has…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin City clerk says a group seeking to reinstate Austin's bans on sitting, camping or lying down in public doesn't…
-
The City of Austin will begin reopening libraries, pools and other services that have been shuttered during stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.…
-
Texas’ statewide stay-at-home order expires Friday, but the City of Austin has yet to clarify how this might affect local residents, how it will enforce…
-
The city is sharing additional details on the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Central Texas, Friday morning. Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County…
-
Lawyers representing a group of Austin homeowners will argue in court this week that landowners have the right to formally protest the rezoning of their…
-
As leaders consider how to fund an expansion of Austin's transit system, they've determined borrowing money through bonds may not be enough. So they're…
-
If this sounds like a one-sided story, it’s because it very well may be.Proposition A, one of two city propositions before Austin voters, began as a way…
-
Capital Metro and the City of Austin are putting the finishing touches on improvements to the Lavaca Street and Guadalupe Street corridors, designed to…
-
Twenty-four hours later, Austin Water says it's still unsure when the odd smell coming from tap water in certain parts of the city will dissipate. The…