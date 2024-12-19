Starting in 2025 you'll have to schedule your bulk pickup in Austin

When bulk trash pickup comes to a neighborhood, sidewalks become troves of untouched treasures: Furniture, metal scraps, and other interesting finds — though most are not in perfect working condition.

“Everything from lumber and fencing, household items like maybe a vacuum cleaner or old lawn furniture, refrigerators, appliances, electronics,” said Amy Slagle, assistant director for Austin Resource Recovery.

The City of Austin’s bulk pickup program collects large items that can’t fit inside a regular trash bin. Twice a year, a truck with a large crane drives through select neighborhoods and uses a claw to pick up these items.

Starting in January, the bulk pickup program will require Austin residents to schedule appointments in advance. Austin’s brush and hazardous waste collection programs will also make the switch to on-demand pickup.

Residents will be able to schedule up to three collections for each service every year. Appointments will be available on weekdays and can be booked through the Austin Recycles app, on the city services website or through the phone by calling Austin's 3-1-1 line.

Slagle said the changes will help lower the city’s carbon footprint by reducing the truck’s overall mileage and will make the service more accessible to residents.

“Under the current program, if they missed this collection, they would either have to wait for the next scheduled opportunity or they could pay an out-of-cycle fee,” she said.

Although the bulk pickup program is mostly for folks looking to throw things away, some treat it as a scavenger hunt to pick up interesting finds.

" We are aware that there are customers that do remove material from the curbs," Slagle said. "[It] gives us the opportunity to divert additional materials from the landfill."

Although, the new system may make it harder for thrift flippers and scrappers to collect items. Austin Resource Recovery is looking to reduce the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90% by 2040.