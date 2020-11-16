-
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing Thursday on a proposal to build a garbage transfer station in North Austin. The…
-
From Texas Standard:One measure among the dozens Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed last week was a bill that attempted to help Texas communities deal with the…
-
Austin has a goal to become a so-called “zero waste” city by 2040. That means only 10 percent of the city’s garbage can end up in a landfill. A…
-
It’s a familiar scenario: you’ve finished a product and are ready to dispose of the packaging. But wait… does it go into the recycling bin? Or the trash…
-
If you see, smell or hear fireworks this New Year’s Eve, don’t dial 911. Call 311.The Austin Fire Department has asked Austin residents to keep the…
-
The ACEEE (American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy) has released its 2012 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard. According to their findings, Texas…
-
With Austin’s growth comes some changes. This morning, the Public Utility Commission voted to adopt a new area code for the Austin area. The 737 area code…
-
Naser Abdo Indicted in Fort Hood Bomb PlotThe AWOL soldier accused of planning an attack on Fort Hood soldiers has been indicted by a federal grand jury…
-
What were you doing the day of the 9/11 terror attacks? Did you call in to KUT 90.5? If so we want to hear from you again for a special report on the…
-
Officer-Involved Shooting in AustinThe Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late last night. Police say…