As cold continues to grip Austin, city activates round-the-clock monitoring center

Had the temperature been just a few degrees colder, the Austin area might have seen a different outcome. But during this freeze, the city has so far been able to avoid any major power outages, keep roads clear and provide plenty of warm places for people to sleep.

Mayor Kirk Watson said the city has learned from its mistakes and made significant changes to its response system. And, he said, Austin and Travis County are prepared to respond in case the weather worsens.

“We as a city are prepared for winter weather by making sure our utilities are ready for the severe weather," he said at a news conference Wednesday. He added that the city is ready to restore service if there's a power outage.

This was the second weather-related news conference of the season, the first held in early December. Watson said the city is trying to keep the community informed.

"The weather can change on a dime here in Central Texas, so whatever forecast you hear stay prepared,” he said. “Things can change.”

The 2021 blackout and the freeze two years later revealed flaws in the city’s response to severe weather. After-action reports showed the city could improve how it prepares for and reacts by improving communication and having more places for people to stay warm.

Austin also recently changed and simplified guidelines on when to open overnight cold-weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The city opened overnight shelters Sunday and plans to keep them available through at least Saturday morning, Bill Wilson, interim director for Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said.

City officials said the city has served more than 200 people each night, with the number steadily increasing since the shelters opened.

The city is not done with the cold weather just yet. There are still several days of near-freezing temperatures ahead, according to the National Weather Service.

Wilson said because of anticipated precipitation and lower high temperatures, the city will transition to 24-hour cold-weather shelters beginning Wednesday night and continuing until Friday morning. And authorities are activating the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center, or EOC.

“Austin HSEM will be monitoring the weather, coordinating the response of our public safety departments and assisting shelter operations and other logistical needs to ensure the safety of our community, employees and first responders,” he said.

Austin Energy and transportation officials also said their teams are ready to respond to the winter weather and have supplies on hand to restore power and keep roads clear and traffic lights working.

But Stuart Reilly, Austin Energy's deputy general manager, said neither the utility nor ERCOT – the state's power grid operator– are anticipating an inadequate supply of energy. Nor is significant ice buildup expected.

"We are staying ready at Austin Energy," he said. "And we ask that our customers get ready and stay ready as well."