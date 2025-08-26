Leander school bus driver, many students, weren't wearing seat belts during rollover

There was "limited seat belt use" among students on a Leander ISD school bus involved in an accident this month, an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety has found. Officials said the driver of the bus was also not wearing a seat belt.

The bus was carrying 46 students from Bagdad Elementary School when it rolled over on Aug. 13. Seventeen people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing said the school bus was a 2024 model with seat belts and that students were required to wear them.

Dash cam video released by Leander ISD shows the bus crossing the double yellow line before leaving the right side of the road and rolling over. Officials said the driver was not impaired.

The driver does not face any criminal charges, but has been cited with two traffic violations for failure to drive in a single lane and not wearing a seat belt.