A home security camera captured something unusual Monday night: what appears to be an adult mountain lion walking briskly through a Leander…
A new pedestrian path has opened along a stretch of the 183A toll road, connecting Leander and Cedar Park. The five-mile, ten-foot-wide path cost $3.1…
Leander residents whose homes were destroyed by a 30 acre wild fire yesterday have been allowed back into the area. Fifteen mobile homes in the Horseshoe…
Video by YouTube user Hill Country NewsFire fighters are still snuffing out the remaining flames of a 30 acre wildfire that destroyed fifteen homes in…