Leander's early vote totals support staying in CapMetro service area

Early vote totals show Leander is leaning toward staying in Capital Metro's service area. Support for Proposition A is leading 59% to 41%, with almost 4,000 votes cast. Election Day results are still being tallied.

A second ballot measure, Proposition B, asked Leander voters what to do with the 1% CapMetro sales tax if the city opts to leave the transit agency. Early results show about 58% of voters favored canceling the levy and lowering the city’s overall sales tax rate to 7.25%.

If voters in Leander elect to end a 37-year relationship with Capital Metro, the city would lose commuter rail service, the on-demand minibus Pickup and a MetroExpress commuter bus route into downtown Austin.

By leaving the service area, Leander could stop charging a 1% CapMetro sales tax, but not until repaying a financial penalty stipulated in state law. The outstanding obligations, including Leander's share of CapMetro debts and other financial commitments, was last calculated to exceed $43 million.

Opponents of Leander’s decades-long relationship with CapMetro argued not enough people are riding the train and bus to justify the 1% CapMetro sales tax.

The 1% levy on goods and services in fast-growing Leander is on track to generate more than $10 million this year — money Leander's mayor and members of the City Council had hoped could be redirected to their thinly stretched municipal budget.

CapMetro supporters blame the dip in ridership on the global pandemic. They point to Leander’s booming population and Austin’s multibillion-dollar transit buildout that will make it possible to ride the rails from Leander to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.